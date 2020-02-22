Bainco International Investors Buys 872 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTN stock opened at $222.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.02. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.64 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTN. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

