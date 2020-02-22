Bainco International Investors Cuts Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bainco International Investors lowered its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,577 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.65.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $308.92 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.04.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

