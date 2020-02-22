Bainco International Investors Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after buying an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,217,823,000 after buying an additional 1,129,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after buying an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $212.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.