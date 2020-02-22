Bainco International Investors Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 2.1% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

