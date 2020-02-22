Bainco International Investors Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $149.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.06. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $152.58.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

