Bainco International Investors Has $1.86 Million Stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Bainco International Investors decreased its position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,613 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.52. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

