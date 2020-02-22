Bainco International Investors Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $131.63 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

