Bainco International Investors Has $10 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

