Bainco International Investors Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Bainco International Investors grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.6% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Tower by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $247.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.79. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.21.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

