Bainco International Investors Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 974,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.70 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a market cap of $309.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

