Bainco International Investors Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bainco International Investors decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of LNG opened at $53.69 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

