Bainco International Investors Has $5.46 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AbbVie by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 702,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.22. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

