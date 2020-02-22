Bainco International Investors Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,777,000 after buying an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stryker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,038,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $279,951,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,228,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

SYK stock opened at $224.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average of $212.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

