Bainco International Investors Has $6.27 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bainco International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BlackRock by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $26,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

NYSE:BLK opened at $557.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $403.54 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

