Bainco International Investors Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 117.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,638 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Cowen began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

NYSE:BA opened at $330.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.87 and its 200-day moving average is $348.99. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

