Bainco International Investors Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bainco International Investors trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $230.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $169.27 and a one year high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.89.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

