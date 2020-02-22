Bainco International Investors Has $8.46 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.08.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.06. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

