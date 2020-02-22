Bainco International Investors Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.