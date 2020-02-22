Bainco International Investors Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.83.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $321.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.