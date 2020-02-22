Bainco International Investors Invests $5.95 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth $49,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.99.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

