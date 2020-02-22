Bainco International Investors Purchases 4,522 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bainco International Investors increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.62 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $960,194.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,077,963. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

