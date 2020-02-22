Bainco International Investors Purchases Shares of 172,001 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,454,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,126 shares of company stock worth $1,161,659. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

