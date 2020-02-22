Bainco International Investors Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

