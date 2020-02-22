Bainco International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Bainco International Investors increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 214,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL opened at $70.82 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

