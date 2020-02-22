Banano (BAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,762.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Banano has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $659,606.00 and approximately $13,762.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 960,490,707 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banano Coin Trading

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.