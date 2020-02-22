Banco Santander S.A. Has $30.77 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

JPM opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.