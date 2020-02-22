Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Bandwidth worth $30,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $29,302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 53,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 29,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after buying an additional 124,284 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $44,705.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,533.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115 in the last three months. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. Bandwidth Inc has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.