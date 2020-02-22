Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Critical Survey

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank of America pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Truist Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $113.59 billion 2.64 $27.43 billion $2.94 11.69 Truist Financial $14.66 billion 2.87 $3.22 billion $4.37 12.55

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Truist Financial. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 24.15% 11.95% 1.21% Truist Financial 21.49% 10.03% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of America and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 1 11 8 0 2.35 Truist Financial 0 8 6 0 2.43

Bank of America presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $54.64, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Summary

Bank of America beats Truist Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. This segment provides its products and services through approximately 4,300 financial centers; 16,300 ATMs; call centers; and digital banking platforms. The GWIM segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products; and wealth management solutions targeted to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, as well as customized solutions to meet clients' wealth structuring, investment management, and trust and banking needs, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

