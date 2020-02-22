BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankFinancial’s FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $187.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BankFinancial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

