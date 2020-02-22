Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1,954.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Banner worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banner by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,315,000 after buying an additional 167,988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Banner by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Banner by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Banner by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 137,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANR. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

