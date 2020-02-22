Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABX. Eight Capital upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Accountability Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX stock traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,812,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,783. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.55. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$28.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.