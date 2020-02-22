Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $384.07 million and approximately $71.85 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDCM and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02881502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00226353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00141828 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,897,393 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, IDCM, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Zebpay, Upbit, ABCC, Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, Binance, Ethfinex, Bittrex, WazirX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Koinex, Livecoin, DDEX, Huobi, ChaoEX, GOPAX, Gate.io, AirSwap, CPDAX, BitBay, HitBTC, Mercatox, Liqui, ZB.COM and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

