Bayan Token Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bayan Token has a market capitalization of $128,821.00 and $8.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bayan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00005602 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02891938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Bayan Token Profile

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

