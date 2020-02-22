Beacon (BECN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $142.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $97,957.00 and approximately $142.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00285808 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017003 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000153 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,307,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,173,245 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.