Beam Hits Market Capitalization of $39.05 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Beam has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $39.05 million and $26.22 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00007216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005420 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,804,960 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.