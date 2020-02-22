Beaxy (BXY) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $40,773.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00481218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.74 or 0.06684577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00059572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005118 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,567,156 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy's official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy's official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

