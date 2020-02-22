Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Lifted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 3.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Becton Dickinson and worth $39,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 503,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,980,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $257.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

