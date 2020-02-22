Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up 0.6% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.