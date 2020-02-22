Beetle Coin (BEET) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $24.68, $50.98 and $20.33. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $28,848.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048898 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 216,710,357 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

