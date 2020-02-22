Beldex (BDX) 1-Day Volume Hits $86,820.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Beldex has a market capitalization of $56.15 million and approximately $86,820.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, Beldex has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054012 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

