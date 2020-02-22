BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 149.2% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.19.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $167.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.14 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

