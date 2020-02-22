BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,265 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 529,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 129,718 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $1,324,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

