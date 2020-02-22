BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after buying an additional 5,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,776,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,763,000 after buying an additional 1,404,826 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,478,000 after buying an additional 912,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9,691.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 548,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,562,000 after buying an additional 542,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

