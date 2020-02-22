BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 108,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $309.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

