BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $125.31 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

