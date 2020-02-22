BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the period. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.86% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $46.22 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.