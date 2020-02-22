BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 106,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of PFG opened at $54.41 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

