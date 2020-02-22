BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $3.21 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $330.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.87 and a 200-day moving average of $348.99. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

