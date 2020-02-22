BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $94,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. FIX boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

