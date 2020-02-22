BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,434 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,780,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,923,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after acquiring an additional 533,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,465,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

